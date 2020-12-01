Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Purchases 3,956 Shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 Partners were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 568.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 187,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 159,137 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 140.4% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 13,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 0.8% in the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 77,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 27.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 10.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Phillip David Bairrington acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.70 per share, for a total transaction of $325,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,470.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.80.

NYSE PSXP opened at $26.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.22. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $65.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.43 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 43.10% and a net margin of 55.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.02%. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 81.59%.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, and storage and fractionation of refined petroleum products and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Phillips 66 Partners LP operates as a subsidiary of Phillips 66.

