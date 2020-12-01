Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Purchases 5,386 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,386 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1,729.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 478.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 65.0% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 6,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $87,000.

IRWD stock opened at $11.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.46. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $7.99 and a one year high of $14.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.20.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $103.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.08 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 160.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 7,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $77,671.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 123,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,755.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

IRWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from abdominal pain associated with GI diseases; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

