Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Purchases 786 Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000.

Shares of GBT stock opened at $45.91 on Tuesday. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.49 and a 1-year high of $87.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 8.17. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.77.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $37.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GBT shares. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $145.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Blood Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.21.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, insider Eric Fink sold 4,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $271,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, Oxbryta (voxelotor) tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD).

