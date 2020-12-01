Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 225.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 66.5% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 215.3% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of GILD opened at $60.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $76.05 billion, a PE ratio of 62.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.53. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.04 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GILD. ValuEngine lowered Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.74.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.