Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned 0.10% of Radius Health worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RDUS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Radius Health in the first quarter worth $371,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the first quarter worth $1,320,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the first quarter worth $48,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Radius Health by 24.1% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 72,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the second quarter worth $185,000.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.69 per share, with a total value of $2,338,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,355,714 shares in the company, valued at $85,988,296.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 199,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $2,254,998.57. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,155,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,074,239.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Radius Health stock opened at $15.78 on Tuesday. Radius Health, Inc. has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $23.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.51 million, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.50 and its 200 day moving average is $13.14.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Radius Health, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Radius Health from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on Radius Health from $39.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Radius Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Radius Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS, an anabolic agent for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch, that is in phase 3 clinical study to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator, which is in phase 1A clinical study to treat metastatic breast cancer.

