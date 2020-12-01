Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 22,103 Shares of TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,103 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned about 0.15% of TCG BDC worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CGBD. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 1.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 1.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 24.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 13.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 9.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the period. 21.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TCG BDC alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CGBD opened at $10.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. TCG BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $14.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.52 million, a P/E ratio of -63.88 and a beta of 2.02.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). TCG BDC had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $35.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TCG BDC, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 14.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.51%.

CGBD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised TCG BDC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded TCG BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on TCG BDC from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.05.

TCG BDC Company Profile

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for TCG BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCG BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.