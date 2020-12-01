Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 2,461 Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC reduced its position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,461 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $52,000. tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 2,187.5% in the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

In other TG Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 158,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $4,093,182.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics stock opened at $29.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.34 and a one year high of $31.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.60 and its 200 day moving average is $23.66.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.32). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 135,198.03% and a negative return on equity of 384.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TGTX. Zacks Investment Research cut TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. BidaskClub cut TG Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on TG Therapeutics from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.17.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

