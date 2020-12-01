Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 2,683 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,683 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth $268,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth $643,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 109,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,841,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. 65.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $60.58 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $116.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Cowen lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.18.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

