Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 439 Shares of MyoKardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in MyoKardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in MyoKardia were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYOK. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of MyoKardia by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,919,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $765,166,000 after acquiring an additional 933,147 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MyoKardia by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,564,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $441,039,000 after buying an additional 532,583 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in MyoKardia by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 704,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,020,000 after buying an additional 357,591 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its position in MyoKardia by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 936,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,526,000 after buying an additional 156,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in MyoKardia by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 425,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,090,000 after buying an additional 153,299 shares in the last quarter.

Get MyoKardia alerts:

Shares of MYOK opened at $224.91 on Tuesday. MyoKardia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.65 and a 52 week high of $225.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.88 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $223.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.79.

MyoKardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by ($0.16). Equities research analysts expect that MyoKardia, Inc. will post -5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered MyoKardia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $121.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup lowered MyoKardia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub lowered MyoKardia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded MyoKardia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of MyoKardia in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.09.

About MyoKardia

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Mavacamten, an orally administered allosteric modulator of cardiac myosin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM).

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MyoKardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK).

Receive News & Ratings for MyoKardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MyoKardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.