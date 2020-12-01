Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Trims Position in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) by 46.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,976 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Barings BDC by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Barings BDC by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Barings BDC by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Barings BDC by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 27,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BBDC shares. TheStreet upgraded Barings BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Barings BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.85.

NYSE:BBDC opened at $8.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.19 and a 200 day moving average of $7.92. The company has a market capitalization of $415.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.75 and a beta of 0.58. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a positive return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is presently 111.48%.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

