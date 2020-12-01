Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Trims Position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 101,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 98,422 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 7.8% during the second quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 25,860 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 12.0% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 18,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 476.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 13.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 8.6% in the second quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 34.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WES opened at $12.90 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 3.77. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $22.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The firm had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.311 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.64%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WES shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Capital One Financial raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.08.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas, NGLs, and condensate.

