VoteCoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.00 (VOT)

VoteCoin (CURRENCY:VOT) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. During the last week, VoteCoin has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. VoteCoin has a market cap of $21,571.10 and $1.00 worth of VoteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VoteCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.11 or 0.00407097 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00048312 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00078010 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000373 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About VoteCoin

VOT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. VoteCoin’s total supply is 111,001,250 coins. The official website for VoteCoin is votecoin.site . VoteCoin’s official Twitter account is @vote_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VoteCoin

VoteCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VoteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VoteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VoteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

