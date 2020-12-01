Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,020,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,723 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.60% of Voya Financial worth $96,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 9.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 385.2% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $57.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.31. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.75 and a 1-year high of $63.81.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.22). Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 14.22%.

In other news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 84,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $4,629,900.00. Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

VOYA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.64.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.