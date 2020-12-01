VTB Capital Lowers Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) to Hold

VTB Capital downgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.50.

Get Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom alerts:

OGZPY stock opened at $4.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.99. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $8.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.94.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom, an integrated energy company, engages in the geological exploration, production, processing, storage, transportation, and sale of gas, gas condensates, and oil in Russia and internationally. The company operates through Production of Gas, Transportation of Gas, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining, and Electric and Heat Energy Generation and Sales segments.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.