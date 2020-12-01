W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $5,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 417.2% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $1,025,827.20. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.05, for a total value of $5,308,349.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,707,733.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $418.30 on Tuesday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.61 and a 1 year high of $424.08. The firm has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $387.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.97.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.39. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

GWW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $366.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $359.14.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.