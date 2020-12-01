Wanchain (WAN) Price Down 1.5% This Week

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. In the last week, Wanchain has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00001812 BTC on exchanges including Bitbns, Huobi, Kucoin and DragonEX. Wanchain has a total market cap of $56.83 million and approximately $3.03 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Helium (HNT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007361 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00008703 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000050 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00021219 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000144 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,023,179 coins and its circulating supply is 168,923,179 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Wanchain Coin Trading

Wanchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Binance, DragonEX, Huobi and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

