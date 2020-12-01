Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co reduced its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WM. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA boosted its stake in Waste Management by 23.1% in the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 20,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 457,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,987,000 after purchasing an additional 27,382 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Waste Management by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in Waste Management by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 68,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,770,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WM. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Waste Management from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.21.

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 24,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total transaction of $3,036,753.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,947,343.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 8,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total transaction of $1,096,320.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,904 shares in the company, valued at $3,455,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,326 shares of company stock worth $8,323,999. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WM opened at $119.13 on Tuesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.34 and a twelve month high of $126.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $50.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.69.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 49.55%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

