Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,149,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 329,921 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $49,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 490.9% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 41.4% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $27.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $113.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.92, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $54.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.34.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

