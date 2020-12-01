West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Shares Purchased by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. owned 0.13% of West Bancorporation worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in West Bancorporation by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 10,575 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in West Bancorporation by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 324,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in West Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at $480,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in West Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in West Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at $543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of West Bancorporation stock opened at $19.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $317.52 million, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.74 and a 12 month high of $25.93.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 28.60%. Analysts expect that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.28%.

WTBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered West Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on West Bancorporation from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

West Bancorporation Profile

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

