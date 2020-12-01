Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,873 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 14,802 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 14.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 177.0% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1.7% in the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 23,999 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 5.6% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,899 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 6.4% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on WDC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.71.

WDC stock opened at $44.88 on Tuesday. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $72.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.80 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.60.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.31. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

