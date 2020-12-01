Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Purchased by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 902,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,172,000 after purchasing an additional 18,338 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 140,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 169,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Barings LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 46,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 13,428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Several research firms have commented on WY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.25.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 34,400 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $984,528.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,528.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WY opened at $29.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.35. The stock has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 70.83 and a beta of 1.96.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.