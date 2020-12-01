Wownero (WOW) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.06 Million

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. Wownero has a total market cap of $1.06 million and $103,846.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wownero has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wownero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0298 or 0.00000158 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003239 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005307 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00072129 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00027172 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00159072 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $54.33 or 0.00287914 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.23 or 0.00918046 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005301 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.04 or 0.00461255 BTC.

About Wownero

Wownero is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 35,593,128 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wownero’s official website is wownero.org

Buying and Selling Wownero

Wownero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wownero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wownero using one of the exchanges listed above.

