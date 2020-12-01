Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Price Down 0.3% This Week

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. During the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion and $75.42 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $18,877.50 or 1.00043601 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wrapped Bitcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00027792 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002738 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005197 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00015984 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000337 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00067950 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 121,086 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Trading

Wrapped Bitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.