Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Trading 9% Lower Over Last Week

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be purchased for approximately $29.59 or 0.00159362 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $52.26 million and approximately $76,240.00 worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003283 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005394 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00027337 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00160199 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.50 or 0.00918393 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00226063 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.04 or 0.00468841 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00162933 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 1,766,535 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

Wrapped BNB can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

