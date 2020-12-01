Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on XNCR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Xencor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Xencor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Get Xencor alerts:

Shares of Xencor stock opened at $42.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.37. Xencor has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $43.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.23 and a beta of 0.80.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). Xencor had a negative return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 113.40%. Analysts forecast that Xencor will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Xencor by 0.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Xencor by 173.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 18.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 22.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 1.3% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.