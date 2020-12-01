XYO (XYO) Price Tops $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 1st. In the last seven days, XYO has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. XYO has a total market cap of $4.21 million and approximately $224,581.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XYO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and BitMart.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00072167 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005426 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.17 or 0.00394151 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00021573 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005386 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003216 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $523.56 or 0.02820146 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XYO’s official website is xyo.network . The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network

XYO Token Trading

XYO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LATOKEN, KuCoin, YoBit, DDEX, IDEX, DEx.top and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

