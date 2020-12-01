Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $46.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Central Garden & Pet have increased and outpaced the industry so far in the year. Notably, the company has been taking steps to strengthen its position in the pet supplies and lawn and garden supplies space. It has been developing new products, advancing digital capabilities, optimizing supply chain, and focusing on marketing activities. Impressively, these endeavors aided the company to continue with its stellar performance in fourth-quarter fiscal 2020. Looking into 2021, management indicated higher investments related to capacity expansion, brand building and e-commerce, and increases in labor and freight cost as well as key commodity prices. Additionally, management expects supply chain pressure owing to higher demand levels and an incremental interest expense. Evidently, these are likely to weigh on fiscal 2021 earnings.”

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CENT. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.50.

Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $40.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.74. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $23.82 and a twelve month high of $44.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.09 and a 200-day moving average of $38.69.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.31. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CENT. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the third quarter worth $5,387,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 358.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 40,387 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 66,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 27,654 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 7.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,522,000 after purchasing an additional 24,826 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the third quarter worth about $913,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

