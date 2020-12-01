Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Shares Purchased by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 98.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,705 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZEN. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 208.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 308,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,304,000 after acquiring an additional 208,399 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 135.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,963 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 18,410 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the third quarter valued at $493,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Zendesk by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Inamarie Johnson sold 1,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $151,417.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,185. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 15,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.83, for a total transaction of $1,976,183.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,443 shares in the company, valued at $12,163,809.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,515 shares of company stock valued at $11,547,758. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ZEN opened at $133.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of -85.03 and a beta of 1.27. Zendesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.23 and a fifty-two week high of $139.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $261.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Zendesk from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Zendesk from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Zendesk from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zendesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.42.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

