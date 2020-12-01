ZEON Network (ZEON) Price Hits $0.0009 on Exchanges

ZEON Network (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 15% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 1st. In the last week, ZEON Network has traded 26.3% lower against the US dollar. One ZEON Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including BitMart, Hotbit, IDEX and P2PB2B. ZEON Network has a total market cap of $22.08 million and approximately $95,390.00 worth of ZEON Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZEON Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005323 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00027212 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00159162 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.19 or 0.00288076 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.76 or 0.00913072 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.03 or 0.00462634 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00160355 BTC.

ZEON Network Token Profile

ZEON Network’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,631,716,490 tokens. The official message board for ZEON Network is medium.com/zeon-network . The official website for ZEON Network is zeon.network . ZEON Network’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZEON Network is /r/ZeonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ZEON Network

ZEON Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, BitMart and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEON Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZEON Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZEON Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.