ZMINE Market Capitalization Achieves $667,464.51 (ZMN)

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. One ZMINE token can currently be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges including BX Thailand, Trade Satoshi and Livecoin. Over the last week, ZMINE has traded up 14% against the US dollar. ZMINE has a total market cap of $667,464.51 and $471.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZMINE alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007048 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00064437 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000765 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00020899 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded up 1,697.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ZMINE Profile

ZMINE is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 220,381,405 tokens and its circulating supply is 147,336,646 tokens. The official message board for ZMINE is medium.com/zmineofficial . The official website for ZMINE is zmine.com . ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZMINE Token Trading

ZMINE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, BX Thailand and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZMINE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZMINE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZMINE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZMINE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.