Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 9.7% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 11.9% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Zoetis by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 22,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after buying an additional 4,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

ZTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. G.Research cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Zoetis from $112.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.87.

In other news, Director Linda Rhodes sold 1,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total value of $173,006.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,468 shares in the company, valued at $233,646.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $1,695,855.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,197,784.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 111,692 shares of company stock worth $18,419,992. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS opened at $160.38 on Tuesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $176.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.04. The company has a market capitalization of $76.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.59, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.