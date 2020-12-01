ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3.00

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 1st. One ZUM TOKEN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Paritex and Mercatox. ZUM TOKEN has a market cap of $156,217.59 and approximately $3.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded down 32.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.10 or 0.00657657 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002008 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000243 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Token Profile

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 92,839,889,941 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,839,889,941 tokens. The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com . The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

ZUM TOKEN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Paritex and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUM TOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

