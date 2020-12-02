$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) will report earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.37. Newmark Group posted earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Newmark Group.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $435.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.30 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Newmark Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.90.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Newmark Group by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,867,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,934,000 after buying an additional 616,088 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Newmark Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,923,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,347,000 after buying an additional 47,356 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,567,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after purchasing an additional 38,629 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,719,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 431.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,024,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 831,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $7.14 on Friday. Newmark Group has a twelve month low of $2.49 and a twelve month high of $13.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.73 and a 200-day moving average of $4.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is currently 2.47%.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, loan sales, mortgage broking and equity-raising under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

Featured Story: What is net income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newmark Group (NMRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.