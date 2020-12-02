$0.31 EPS Expected for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) will announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.28. Freeport-McMoRan reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,450%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $2.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Freeport-McMoRan.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.56.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 24,500 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $475,790.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,099.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 10,743,571 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $168,008,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158,588 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth $77,683,000. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth $54,892,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,118,532 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $105,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,163,448 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $129,161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232,334 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCX opened at $23.64 on Wednesday. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $24.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a PE ratio of -262.64 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.73.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.