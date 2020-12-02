-$0.44 EPS Expected for Equillium, Inc. (NYSE:EQ) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Equillium, Inc. (NYSE:EQ) will report earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Equillium’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.47) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Equillium also posted earnings of ($0.44) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Equillium will report full year earnings of ($1.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($1.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($1.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Equillium.

Equillium (NYSE:EQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.09.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EQ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equillium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Equillium in a research note on Monday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Equillium in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Equillium in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Equillium presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

In other Equillium news, insider Stephen Connelly sold 25,000 shares of Equillium stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,721,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equillium during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Equillium by 11.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Equillium in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Equillium by 36.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,354,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,585,000 after acquiring an additional 625,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Equillium during the third quarter worth $351,000.

NYSE:EQ opened at $4.96 on Friday. Equillium has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $27.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.93.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

