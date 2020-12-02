-$0.55 EPS Expected for Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) to post ($0.55) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.59) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.48). Canadian Solar posted earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 152.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full-year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.73. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $3.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Canadian Solar.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The solar energy provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.20. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $914.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share.

CSIQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Canadian Solar from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. CICC Research upgraded Canadian Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 28.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Canadian Solar during the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in Canadian Solar during the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 107.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,993 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,698 shares during the period. 40.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSIQ stock opened at $41.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.50. Canadian Solar has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $45.70. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.44.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

