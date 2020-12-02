$0.69 EPS Expected for First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) will announce $0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.86. First Bancorp posted earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Bancorp.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 24.81%. The firm had revenue of $76.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.19 million.

FBNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. G.Research lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. First Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

In other news, Director James C. Crawford III bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.71 per share, with a total value of $51,775.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 68,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,487.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 55.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in First Bancorp by 5.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in First Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $383,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 222,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,573,000 after acquiring an additional 34,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

FBNC stock opened at $31.68 on Friday. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.32 and a 52-week high of $41.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

