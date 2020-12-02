$0.70 EPS Expected for TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TTEC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.71. TTEC reported earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTEC will report full-year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $3.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TTEC.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $492.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.99 million. TTEC had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 26.60%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TTEC. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of TTEC from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TTEC from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Sidoti cut shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of TTEC from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. TTEC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

In other news, EVP Judi Hand sold 24,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,621,685.00. 61.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC in the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 6,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TTEC in the 3rd quarter worth about $495,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTEC opened at $67.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. TTEC has a 1-year low of $26.28 and a 1-year high of $69.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.05 and a 200-day moving average of $52.65. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.65.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

