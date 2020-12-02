$0.79 EPS Expected for First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) to announce $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Interstate BancSystem’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.85. First Interstate BancSystem reported earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem will report full year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.63. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Interstate BancSystem.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 8.42%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $38.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.72. First Interstate BancSystem has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $42.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This is a positive change from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.51%.

In other news, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 1,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $72,081.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,375.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $77,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,499.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,384,000 after buying an additional 15,019 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 6,122 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 177,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.39% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

