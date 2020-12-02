$0.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) will report $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.11. Enterprise Financial Services reported earnings per share of $1.09 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.86. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Enterprise Financial Services.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $75.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.93 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 21.40%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EFSC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $34.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.25 million, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.25. Enterprise Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $48.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.65%.

In related news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 1,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $57,645.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,435. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Deutsch sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $1,770,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,451.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,294 shares of company stock worth $1,885,790. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 320.0% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 653.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the third quarter worth $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings account, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate, and consumer loans.

