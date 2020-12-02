$0.88 EPS Expected for Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) will announce earnings per share of $0.88 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Inphi’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.86. Inphi posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Inphi will report full year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Inphi.

Get Inphi alerts:

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $180.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 million. Inphi had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a positive return on equity of 10.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

IPHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Inphi from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Inphi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Inphi from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inphi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Inphi from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.21.

NYSE:IPHI opened at $153.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.31. Inphi has a fifty-two week low of $55.72 and a fifty-two week high of $157.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.03.

In related news, VP Charles Roach sold 733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $75,982.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,100,080.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Edmunds sold 11,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total transaction of $1,141,908.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,391,940.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 492,388 shares of company stock valued at $70,686,851. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPHI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Inphi by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,714,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $553,974,000 after purchasing an additional 184,860 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inphi by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,629,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $519,668,000 after purchasing an additional 698,053 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Inphi by 2,580.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,778,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $199,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,155 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Inphi by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,383,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,299,000 after purchasing an additional 52,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Inphi by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,720,000 after purchasing an additional 14,568 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Inphi

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications and cloud markets the United States, China, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption; and semiconductor solutions that are designed to address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inphi (IPHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inphi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inphi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.