101,861 Shares in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 101,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,663,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GDRX. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GoodRx in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GoodRx in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in GoodRx in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in GoodRx in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GoodRx in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

GDRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Raymond James assumed coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on GoodRx in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised GoodRx from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on GoodRx in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GoodRx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $36.81 on Wednesday. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $64.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.77.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $140.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.05 million. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

