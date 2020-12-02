10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TXG. Bank of America lifted their price target on 10x Genomics from $109.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on 10x Genomics from $120.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on 10x Genomics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. 10x Genomics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.70.

NYSE:TXG opened at $149.84 on Wednesday. 10x Genomics has a 1 year low of $48.78 and a 1 year high of $166.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.31.

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $71.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other 10x Genomics news, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.98, for a total value of $1,019,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 510,591 shares in the company, valued at $69,430,164.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 7,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.35, for a total value of $964,812.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 973,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,727,316.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,238 shares of company stock valued at $8,992,058.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 49.7% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

