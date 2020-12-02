12,189 Shares in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Acquired by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 190.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 200.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WERN opened at $40.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.99 and a 12-month high of $47.43.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $590.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.06%.

WERN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.