13,007 Shares in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Acquired by Natixis

Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,007 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OC. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 509.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after acquiring an additional 579,805 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Benchmark upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.05.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Gunner Smith sold 3,303 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $213,638.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,610,855.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Daniel T. Smith sold 14,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,548,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $73.21 on Wednesday. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $28.56 and a twelve month high of $76.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of -14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.38. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 19th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.15%.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

