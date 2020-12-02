16,693 Shares in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zuora by 20.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,825,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,530,000 after buying an additional 1,480,869 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Zuora by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,303,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,518,000 after purchasing an additional 332,385 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Zuora by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,160,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,334,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Zuora by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,866,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,793,000 after purchasing an additional 623,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 42,732,400.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,709,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZUO stock opened at $11.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 2.20. Zuora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.47.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). Zuora had a negative net margin of 27.34% and a negative return on equity of 47.35%. The company had revenue of $74.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 6,815 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $74,692.40. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 23,596 shares in the company, valued at $258,612.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 10,969 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $113,090.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 35,130 shares in the company, valued at $362,190.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,982 shares of company stock valued at $210,444. 26.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations.

