16,732 Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Bought by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 16,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 52,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.76 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.75.

