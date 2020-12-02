18,761 Shares in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Garmin in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 480.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 47.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Garmin from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Garmin from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.29.

GRMN opened at $119.80 on Wednesday. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $61.04 and a 52-week high of $120.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.85.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.57. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 10,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total transaction of $1,212,472.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

