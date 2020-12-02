$2.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) will announce earnings of $2.49 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for S&P Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.42 and the highest is $2.56. S&P Global posted earnings per share of $2.53 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full-year earnings of $11.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.39 to $11.54. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $11.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.60 to $12.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for S&P Global.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $351.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.64.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total value of $2,376,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,704 shares in the company, valued at $49,472,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,671,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 40.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in S&P Global by 1.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,007,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $724,052,000 after buying an additional 29,220 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 9.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 126.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global stock opened at $334.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $340.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.18. The company has a market cap of $80.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. S&P Global has a fifty-two week low of $186.05 and a fifty-two week high of $379.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Read More: What is systematic risk?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on S&P Global (SPGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.