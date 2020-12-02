21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($2.00) Per Share

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of 21Vianet Group in a report released on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Lee now anticipates that the information technology services provider will earn ($2.00) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.86). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for 21Vianet Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VNET. BidaskClub upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of 21Vianet Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on 21Vianet Group in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. 21Vianet Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.20.

Shares of 21Vianet Group stock opened at $27.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.05. 21Vianet Group has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $31.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 0.26.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.50. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 55.01% and a negative return on equity of 49.02%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in 21Vianet Group by 262.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in 21Vianet Group by 30,285.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in 21Vianet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in 21Vianet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in 21Vianet Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. 44.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

21Vianet Group, Inc engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. It offers hosting and related services which includes managed hosting services, interconnectivity services, and value-added services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

